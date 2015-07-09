FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran will stay as long as needed; EU sees moment of truth near
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 9, 2015 / 6:33 PM / 2 years ago

Iran will stay as long as needed; EU sees moment of truth near

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C), Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi and Hossein Fereydoon (R), brother and close aide to President Hassan Rouhani meet with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured) at a hotel in Vienna, Austria July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday he would stay in Vienna as long as needed for the nuclear negotiations with major powers, while a senior European Union official said the moment of truth was approaching.

“We will stay here as long as it is necessary,” Zarif told reporters outside the Vienna hotel where the negotiations between Iran and six major powers are taking place.

“We are very close but if the important historical, political decisions are not made in the next hours, we won’t (have) an agreement,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told CNN. “That moment of truth will come extremely soon, next hours I think.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, Shadia Nasralla, John Irish,

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.