Iran says making progress in 'tough' nuclear talks
November 7, 2013 / 12:28 PM / 4 years ago

Iran says making progress in 'tough' nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Iran is making progress in negotiations with six world powers aimed at ending a decade-long nuclear standoff between Tehran and the West, but the discussions are not easy, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.

“The talks went well,” Zarif told Reuters after the first session of the latest two-day round of nuclear talks between Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China. “We are beginning to get to more detailed discussions this afternoon. I‘m hopeful that we can move forward.”

“We are making progress but it’s tough,” he said.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

