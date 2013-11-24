FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Zarif says enrichment will be accepted: Press TV
#World News
November 24, 2013 / 5:38 AM / 4 years ago

Iran's Zarif says enrichment will be accepted: Press TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton (L) smiles next to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during a ceremony at the United Nations in Geneva November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said a deal struck with world powers on Sunday had recognized Iran’s nuclear program and in a final “step” all sanctions on the Islamic Republic would be lifted.

Speaking on Iran’s Press TV, Zarif said the deal was an opportunity for the West to restore trust with the Iranian nation, adding Tehran would expand cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, to address what he called some concerns.

“In the final step, the (uranium) enrichment process will be accepted and at the same time all the sanctions will be lifted,” Zarif said, adding Iranians sought to have the nuclear program carried out “free of international pressure”.

Iran and six world powers reached a breakthrough deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for limited sanctions relief, in what could be the first sign of an emerging rapprochement between the Islamic state and the West.

The West fears that Iran has been seeking to develop a nuclear weapons capability. The Islamic Republic denies that, saying its nuclear program is a peaceful energy project.

Zarif added: “Our nation has no trust in the American administration ... It’s now time for action. This is an opportunity for the West to make efforts to restore trust in the Iranian nation.”

Reporting by Isabel Coles and Marcus George; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Jon Hemming

