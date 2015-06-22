FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran sees good chance of final nuclear accord by June 30, or few days later
June 22, 2015

Iran sees good chance of final nuclear accord by June 30, or few days later

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday he saw a good chance of reaching a final agreement with six world powers on Iran’s nuclear program by a June 30 deadline or a few days later, provided there was political will.

“There is a political commitment on the part of everybody to move forward,” Zarif said after talks with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain.

“I believe ... that if there is political will to accept the realities and move forward based on what we agreed in Lausanne, then there is a good possibility we can finish this by the deadline, or a few days after the deadline,” he said.

