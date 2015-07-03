Iran's Zarif: We've never been closer to a nuclear deal

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday Iran and world powers had never been closer to a nuclear deal but that there was no guarantee of success.
In a statement broadcast on Youtube, Zarif added: “I see hope because I see emergence of reason over illusion. I sense that my negotiating partners have recognized that coercion and pressure never lead to lasting solutions but to more conflict and further hostility.”
