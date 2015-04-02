Unclear what details to be released about political understanding between Iran, powers: source

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - It is still not clear how much detail will be released on the parameters of a political undertanding between Iran and major powers on Tehran’s nuclear program, a Western official said on Thursday.

Ministers and senior officials from Britain, China, Germany, France, Iran, Russia and the United States as well as the European Union are in a plenary session finalizing a joint statement that should lay the groundwork for negotiations to a comprehensive deal by June 30.