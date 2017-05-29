Tender for Iran's Azadegan oilfield has started: oil minister

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to journalists before the beginning of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, May 25, 2017.

(Reuters) - The tender for Iran's Azadegan oilfield has started, the country's oil minister said on Monday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

"Right now the tender for developing the Azadegan field is being carried out," said Bijan Zanganeh.

The Azadegan field, in southwest Iran near the border with Iraq, is considered to be the biggest oilfield in the Islamic Republic, IRNA reported.

It has 37 billion barrels of oil, Petroleum Engineering and Development Company Managing Director Seyed Noureddin Shahnazizadeh told Mehr News agency this month.