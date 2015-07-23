FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran says to introduce new oil contract in two or three months
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 23, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Iran says to introduce new oil contract in two or three months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran aims to introduce a new petroleum contract internationally in the next two to three months, its deputy oil minister said on Thursday, part of the Islamic Republic’s plan to boost output post-sanctions.

The proposed contract is more liberal than Iran’s previous “buy-back” contracts, Hossein Zamaninia, Iran’s deputy oil minister for commerce and international affairs, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna.

Reporting by Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Alex Lawler; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.