Iran says will announce oil and gas contracts in November and February
October 10, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

Iran says will announce oil and gas contracts in November and February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - An official in Iran’s oil ministry said on Saturday that Tehran will announce new oil and gas contracts at conferences in Tehran and London on Nov. 21-22 and Feb. 22-24 respectively according to the ministry’s news agency.

Tehran approved in September a draft of international oil and gas contracts to attract foreign investors and oil buyers once sanctions are lifted but has not given details.

“Both events have their exclusive advantages ... There are no limitations for Iranian and foreign firms to attend the Tehran or London conferences,” Chairman of Oil Contracts Revision Committee, Mehdi Hosseini was quoted as saying by Shana.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Susan Fenton

