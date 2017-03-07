Iran crude oil exports hits 3 million bpd: oil minister

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives for a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2016.

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran's crude oil exports hit a record 3 million barrels per day in the Iranian month of Esfand (late February to late March), the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Tuesday, citing the oil minister.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh credited Iran's nuclear agreement with Western powers in 2015, which removed a number of sanctions in exchange for curbs on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, for the boost in exports.

"Before the [nuclear agreement] we struggled to export one million barrels per day," IRNA quoted Zanganeh as saying.

Iran's oil exports have, on average, more than doubled since that time, Zanganeh said.