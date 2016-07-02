Iran says has sold Poland 2 million barrels of crude oil

DUBAI (Reuters) - Poland's Grupa Lotos has bought 2 million barrels of crude from Iran in a one-off purchase, an Iranian oil official was quoted as saying on Saturday by the oil ministry's news agency SHANA.

Mohsen Ghamsari, the director for international affairs at National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), said the cargo was loaded at Iran's Kharg Island last week.

"Signing a long term contract would depend on the two countries' situation," he added.

Reuters reported on Thursday that a supertanker with Iranian crude was heading toward Poland's Baltic Sea port of Gdansk as Iran continues to claw back market share after the lifting of Western sanctions.