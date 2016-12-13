Iran oil minister sees prices settling at $50-55: Fars

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to journalists during a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2016.

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Oil prices are likely to settle at $50-55 per barrel, Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday, noting that the oil market had shown a positive reaction to OPEC's recent agreement to cut output.

"All signs indicate that prices of oil will increase," Bijan Zanganeh was quoted by Fars news agency as saying.

"It's difficult to predict, but I would certainly say prices will settle at $50 to $55."

Zanganeh, who was talking after a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, also said that Iran would finalize a deal in the next two days to sell Russia 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day.