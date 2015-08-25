FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran says will reclaim full oil market share post-sanctions : Shana
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 25, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Iran says will reclaim full oil market share post-sanctions : Shana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh wave to journalists as he arrives for a meeting of OPEC oil ministers at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will ramp up crude oil production and reclaim its lost share of exports shortly after international sanctions on the OPEC member are lifted, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday. “After lifting sanctions, Iran will take back the market share of more than 1 million barrels a day that it lost,” Zanganeh was quoted as saying by Shana, the oil ministry’s news agency.

“To this end, in the first days after sanctions are lifted 500,000 barrels a day will be added to Iran’s production, and in a short time after that a further 500,000 barrels a day will be added.”

Zanganeh also said Iran’s oil exports had increased by 15 percent in the first four months of the current Iranian year, which starts around March 20, compared to the same period last year.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.