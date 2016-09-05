FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran ready to raise oil output to 4 mln bpd depending on demand: NIOC
September 5, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

Iran ready to raise oil output to 4 mln bpd depending on demand: NIOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Iran is ready to raise its oil production to 4 million barrels per day (bpd) in a couple of months depending on market demand, a senior official from the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said on Monday.

"We can increase crude production based on market requirement," Seyed Mohsen Ghamsari, the director for international affairs at NIOC said at the Argus Crude Forum.

The OPEC producer is currently producing a little over 3.8 million bpd, Ghamsari said.

Reporting by Rania El-Gamal, Mark Tay and Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue

