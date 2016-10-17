Iran oil minister: hopes for OPEC deal in November

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to reporters during the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 27, 2016.

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday that he hoped OPEC would reach a deal to restrain oil production in November.

Asked by reporters on the sidelines of an oil conference whether he was optimistic about a deal next month, Zanganeh replied: "I hope so."

Asked if current Iranian oil output had risen high enough for Iran to join an OPEC deal, he said: "We should decide in November how much each country should produce."