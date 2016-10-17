FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Iran oil minister: hopes for OPEC deal in November
October 17, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 10 months ago

Iran oil minister: hopes for OPEC deal in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to reporters during the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 27, 2016.Ramzi Boudina

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday that he hoped OPEC would reach a deal to restrain oil production in November.

Asked by reporters on the sidelines of an oil conference whether he was optimistic about a deal next month, Zanganeh replied: "I hope so."

Asked if current Iranian oil output had risen high enough for Iran to join an OPEC deal, he said: "We should decide in November how much each country should produce."

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia

