Iran oil minister: hopes for OPEC deal in November

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday that he hoped OPEC would reach a deal to restrain oil production in November.
Asked by reporters on the sidelines of an oil conference whether he was optimistic about a deal next month, Zanganeh replied: "I hope so."
Asked if current Iranian oil output had risen high enough for Iran to join an OPEC deal, he said: "We should decide in November how much each country should produce."
