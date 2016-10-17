FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Iran calls OPEC's decision to limit output 'baby step in right direction'
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#Business News
October 17, 2016 / 6:48 AM / 10 months ago

Iran calls OPEC's decision to limit output 'baby step in right direction'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005.Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran's deputy oil minister said on Monday that the OPEC's primary agreement in Algeria to limit oil output at 32.5 million barrels per day was a small step but in right direction.

"It was a first baby step in right direction... We did take part, we did support it," Amir Hossein Zamaninia, deputy oil minister for trade and international affairs, told reporters in Tehran, adding that Iran's current oil output is 3.85 million bpd, and its exports more than 2.2 million bpd.

Zamaninia said the exact levels of production by each country would be negotiated at OPEC next formal meeting in November.

"We will make the decision depending on the process in November when we get together to discuss shares of OPEC," he told reporters in Tehran.

Reporting By Rania El Gamal; Writing by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

