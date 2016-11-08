FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Iran optimistic about implementation of OPEC output freeze: SHANA
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 8, 2016 / 9:56 AM / 10 months ago

Iran optimistic about implementation of OPEC output freeze: SHANA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to reporters during the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 27, 2016.Ramzi Boudina

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday that he was still optimistic about implementation of a deal among oil producers to freeze output levels which was reached in Algeria in September, the ministry's news agency SHANA reported.

Asked if the freeze deal would be implemented, Zanganeh told reporters in Tehran: "We should wait, I am optimistic."

He denied reports that Egypt seeks to buy crude oil from Iran, the semi-official news agency Fars reported.

Saudi Arabia suspended its oil agreement with Cairo last month.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.