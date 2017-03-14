FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran to keep oil cap at 3.8 million barrels a day in second half 2017
#Commodities
March 14, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 5 months ago

Iran to keep oil cap at 3.8 million barrels a day in second half 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gas flares from an oil production platform at the Soroush oil fields in the Persian Gulf, south of the capital Tehran, July 25, 2005.Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will keep its oil production cap at 3.8 million barrels per day in the second half of 2017, the country's oil minister said on Tuesday, provided other OPEC members stick to the output level they agreed in November.

"If OPEC members stay committed to the agreement (on freezing output), Iran will produce 3.8 million BPD of oil in (the) second half of the current year," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed on Nov. 30 to cut output by 1.2 million bpd to 32.5 million bpd for the first six months of 2017, in addition to 558,000 bpd of cuts agreed to by independent producers such as Russia, Oman and Mexico.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alexander Smith

