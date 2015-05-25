FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran to raise oil output by 170,000 bpd from new fields by March 2016: IRNA
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 25, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

Iran to raise oil output by 170,000 bpd from new fields by March 2016: IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran plans to raise its oil output by 170,000 barrels per day by end of the current Iranian year, which ends on March 20, 2016, the official IRNA news agency cited an Iranian oil official as saying on Monday.

Soltan Kamali, managing director of Arvandan Oil and Gas Company, a subsidiary of the state’s National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), said the “additional output will be available once the initial phases of North Azadegan and Yadavaran oilfields come into operations,” IRNA reported.

The OPEC producer aims to boost crude exports by up to 1 million bpd if Tehran and six major powers finalize a nuclear agreement by a June 30 deadline.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.