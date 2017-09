An Iranian national flag flutters during the opening ceremony of the 16th International Oil, Gas & Petrochemical Exhibition (IOGPE) in Tehran April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

ANKARA (Reuters) - Crude prices will vary between $60 and $90 in the coming months, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the ministry’s official SHANA website, adding the only lever OPEC could use to influence the market was supply.

“It is predicted that oil prices would reach $60-90 in the coming months,” Zanganeh said.