Rouhani says Iran's crude oil output stands at 2.9 million bpd: Shana
#World News
August 29, 2015 / 2:44 PM / 2 years ago

Rouhani says Iran's crude oil output stands at 2.9 million bpd: Shana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s crude oil production stands at 2.9 million barrels per day (bpd), President Hassan Rouhani was quoted as saying on Saturday, an increase of 200,000 bpd since he took office in 2013.

“In the last two years we succeeded in increasing our crude oil production from 2.7 million barrels to 2.9 million barrels,” Iran’s oil news agency Shana quoted Rouhani as saying.

Iran’s oil output fell sharply in 2012 when new international sanctions targeted Tehran’s crude exports. Those sanctions are due to be lifted in the coming months as part of |Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers reached last month.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Mark Heinrich

