Iran's oil exports likely to rise in 2016: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) - Beware diplomats bearing fact sheets; they rarely reveal the whole truth.

The nuclear negotiations in Lausanne have already produced three separate fact sheets, issued by the United States, Iran and France, each highlighting different aspects of the emerging agreement.

But under all three versions, Iran’s oil exports are likely to rise in 2016.

The battle of the fact sheets confirms the first rule of analysis: never trust a summary produced by someone else, always go back to the original documents.

In this instance, there is no final document setting out all the undertakings by the various parties because there are still significant areas of disagreement.

By reading the fact sheets side by side, however, the outlines of an eventual deal between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany (P5+1) are now reasonably clear.

The basic bargain allows Iran to maintain and gradually develop a complete fuel cycle in exchange for tough restrictions and inspections to ensure its activities have exclusively civilian uses.

It aims to ensure it would take a year or more for the country to produce enough fissionable material for a bomb in the event that the agreement breaks down at any point over the next 10 years.

While there are still many technical details to be negotiated, the outlines of the political-level agreement are clear, with all sides making significant concessions compared with past negotiating positions.

BATTLE OF THE FACT SHEETS

Within minutes of the announcement of a preliminary framework between Iran and world powers on Thursday, the White House had issued a “fact sheet” presenting its interpretation of the emerging agreement.

The fact sheet succeeded in controlling the media and political narrative in the crucial 48 hours after the announcement but reflected only some of the understandings tentatively reached by diplomats.

The U.S. version devoted 31 paragraphs to new controls that would be established on Iran’s nuclear activities but only eight to the issue of sanctions relief.

While the sections on nuclear controls were highly specific, the parts on sanctions were notably vague about the timing and extent of relief (“Parameters for a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action”, April 2).

Iran would have had no reason to agree to the deal as presented by U.S. press officers, so it was immediately clear the fact sheet did not reflect the whole package of understandings that had been reached.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif complained it was much too early to start publishing fact sheets.

Zarif told a television interviewer that “the Americans put what they wanted in the fact sheet ... I even protested this issue with (U.S. Secretary of State John) Kerry.”

So Iran has now issued its own fact sheet, published by the Foreign Ministry in Farsi, and translated by various outside organizations.

Predictably, Iran’s version devotes more space to the removal of sanctions and goes into much greater detail about the extent and timing (“Translation of Iranian fact sheet on the nuclear negotiations”, April 3).

France, too, issued its own details, providing additional information about the framework, which has been summarized in the Wall Street Journal (“Nuclear deal allows Iran significantly to boost centrifuges after 10 years”, April 4).

PARAMETERS OF A DEAL

Iran will be allowed to maintain a complete nuclear fuel cycle and continue enriching uranium to reactor grade, but be subject to strict controls on the number of centrifuges it can operate and inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to account for nuclear materials.

Iran will be prohibited from enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent used in civilian nuclear reactors for at least 15 years. Uranium that has already been enriched beyond this level will be blended down or exported.

Iran will sign and ratify the IAEA’s Additional Protocol on nuclear inspections, which almost all IAEA members have already implemented, and reach agreement with the agency on measures related to disclosure of previous activities with a possible military dimension (PMD).

The domestic enrichment program will be restricted to fairly inefficient first-generation centrifuges for the initial 10 years of an agreement, though it will be allowed to continue research and development on more advanced models, which could be implemented after the end of the first 10-year period.

Enrichment activities will be concentrated at the above-ground (therefore bomb-able) Natanz facility, while the underground Fordow facility (which has been hardened against air strikes) will be converted to “an advanced nuclear and physics research center”.

Fordow will retain two operational centrifuge cascades and produce “stable isotopes” for civilian uses in industry, agriculture and medicine, according to Iran.

The heavy water research reactor under development at Arak will be redesigned to limit the production of plutonium, while its reactor fuel will be reprocessed outside the country.

A NEW U.N. RESOLUTION

In exchange for these undertakings, Iran will get broad-based sanctions relief through a new U.N. Security Council resolution superseding previous resolutions concerning the country’s nuclear program.

The resolution will lift all U.N.-imposed multilateral sanctions, as well as EU and U.S. sanctions relating to the nuclear program (but not terrorism, human rights and missile proliferation, according to the United States).

By employing the mechanism of a Security Council resolution, the United States will sidestep the need for a formal treaty with Iran (which would require the advice and consent of the U.S. Senate).

The United States will not even need to reach an executive agreement, which could be modified by a future U.S. president (a point emphasized by a group of 47 U.S. senators in their recent letter to Iran).

Instead, the two sides will reach a binding agreement within the framework of the United Nations that cannot be modified except with the consent of all five permanent members of the Security Council.

Employing the United Nations is meant to reassure Iran that any framework agreement will not be undone by the U.S. Congress and ensures disagreements about implementation will be managed by all five permanent members of the Security Council, not the United States alone.

At the same time, the United States has promised to retain the “architecture” of its unilateral sanctions “for much of the duration of the deal” so they can “snap back” in the case of significant non-compliance.

Because U.S. sanctions have an extra-territorial dimension, through their application to foreign entities that deal with Iran, Washington will retain considerable leverage outside the U.N. framework.

MORE OIL EXPORTS IN 2016

The time frame for sanctions relief, crucial to oil markets because it would allow Iran to raise its exports by up to 1 million barrels per day, has also emerged into clearer focus.

The negotiating teams have until July 1 to finalize the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which will then be approved by the Security Council.

There will then be a period of what Iran calls “preparatory work” for implementation and what the United States calls “the completion, by Iran, of nuclear-related actions addressing all key concerns (enrichment, Fordow, Arak, PMD, and transparency)”. Then on a single date, U.N. sanctions will be lifted.

It is possible to construct a rough timeline for the lifting of sanctions on Iran’s oil exports. Nothing will happen for three months while the Joint Comprehensive Plan is finalised. Then it is likely to take an additional six to 18 months to finalize the “preparatory work”, depending on the intentions and goodwill among the parties.

The earliest that additional oil could start flowing would be the first quarter of 2016, while the latest is probably the end of 2016. In theory, it could take more than 18 months to finish the preparatory work, pushing the date into 2017, but such a long delay would risk the entire deal unraveling.

The most likely outcome is that it takes about six to 12 months to implement the first phase of the framework agreement, which would see nuclear-related sanctions on Iran’s oil exports lifted sometime between January and June 2016.