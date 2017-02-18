Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
DUBAI Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
"Based on studies, it is estimated that the shale oil reserves in Ghali Koh in Lorestan amount to 2 billion barrels of oil in place,” Bahman Soleimani, NIOC’s deputy director for exploration, told the semi-official news agency Tasnim. "The oil is light."
Soleimani said exploration was also being carried out for shale gas reserves in the area, and the studies were expected to be completed by October, 2017.
Iran's proven oil reserves of about 160 billion barrels, almost 10 percent of the world's total, rank it fourth among petroleum-rich countries.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom,; editing by Sami Aboudi and Ed Osmond)
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BANGKOK Thailand's military government has put on hold plans for a coal-fired power plant in a region known for its pristine tourist beaches after protests by residents and activists, Thai media said on Monday.
JAKARTA Chappy Hakim, chief executive of miner Freeport-McMoran Inc's Indonesian unit, has resigned, the company said on Saturday, after the parent firm declared force majeure on copper concentrate shipments from its Grasberg mine in Papua.