8 months ago
Japan's Inpex in running to develop major Iran oilfield: media
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 4, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 8 months ago

Japan's Inpex in running to develop major Iran oilfield: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Inpex Corp is in the running to develop a major oilfield in Iran, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday, as Tehran looks to aggressively ramp up crude output following the lifting of sanctions.

Japan's top energy developer is a strong candidate for the project after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to look into developing the Azadegan oilfield, Kyodo said, citing Noreddin Shahnazizadeh, managing director of Iran's Petroleum Engineering and Development Company.

Kyodo reported that a tender would be held around the first quarter of this year.

An Inpex spokesman declined to comment on the report, which also said that France's Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Malaysia's Petronas [PETR.UL] and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) [CNPET.UL] had signed similar MOUs.

Inpex in 2010 was forced to give up a stake in the Azadegan oilfield due to Western sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.

Iran has named 29 international companies as being allowed to bid for oil and gas projects using the new, less restrictive Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) model, including five Japanese firms, Inpex, Itochu Corp, Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex), Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford

