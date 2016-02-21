FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran, Oman hold talks to forge closer energy ties: Shana
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 21, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Iran, Oman hold talks to forge closer energy ties: Shana

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran and Oman are interested in pursuing closer ties and shared investments in the energy sector, Iran’s oil minister was quoted as saying on Sunday after talks in Tehran with Oman’s foreign minister.

Bijan Zanganeh said the most important shared project between the two countries was a planned undersea gas pipeline to connect Iran’s vast gas reserves to Omani liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Oman last month said it expected speedier completion of the pipeline under the Gulf now that sanctions on Iran have been lifted, but the project has also been delayed by price disagreements and U.S. pressure on Muscat to find other suppliers.

“Iran and Oman are interested in broadening relations and joint investment, and are taking the necessary steps to do so,” Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the Shana agency after meeting Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi in Tehran.

“In this meeting we discussed shared investment in refining, oil storage, and expanding the petrochemical sector in both countries,” Zanganeh added.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.