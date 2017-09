An oil well is seen near Denver, Colorado February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said non-OPEC producers should cut oil output to prop up prices, adding that he did not see “good cooperation” among producers, the OPEC member country’s official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

“We must also work toward non-OPEC (producers) cutting their production because currently there is not good co-operation,” IRNA quoted Zanganeh as saying.