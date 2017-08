The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, May 30, 2016.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran, OPEC's third largest producer, has confirmed it will participate in the upcoming OPEC meeting in Algeria next month, an OPEC source said on Tuesday.

OPEC members will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy Forum (IEF), which groups producers and consumers, in Algeria on Sept. 26-28.

OPEC will probably revive talks on freezing oil production levels when it meets non-OPEC nations in Algeria, sources say.