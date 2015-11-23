FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran oil minister doubts OPEC will act on market
November 23, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Iran oil minister doubts OPEC will act on market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh attends an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Tehran November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday he doubted there was sufficient will in all of OPEC for the group to act to support oil prices at its Dec.4 meeting.

When asked for his reaction to a statement from Saudi Arabia reiterating its continued openness to work with producers outside OPEC, the minister said: “I don’t believe there is strong intention from some parts of OPEC to stabilize the market.”

“It’s OPEC’s mission to stabilize the market for the benefit of all its members,” he added. “If (that) is subject to cooperation with non-OPEC producers then it means we are going to do nothing.”

Reporting by Rania El Gamal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
