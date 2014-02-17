FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says may send forces to Pakistan to free border guards
February 17, 2014 / 1:42 PM / 4 years ago

Iran says may send forces to Pakistan to free border guards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday it would send forces into Pakistan to free kidnapped border guards if Islamabad did not take measures to secure their release, after Iranian media reports said the guards had been seized by militants operating from Pakistan.

“If Pakistan doesn’t take the needed steps to fight against the terrorist groups, we will send our forces into Pakistani soil. We will not wait for this country,” Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli was quoted as telling the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Reporting by Michelle Moghtader; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Sami Aboudi

