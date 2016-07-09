FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Iran sees fire-hit petchem plant back online within three weeks
July 9, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Iran sees fire-hit petchem plant back online within three weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran expects most units at its Bu Ali Sina petrochemicals complex to resume operations within three weeks, after a fire was extinguished early on Saturday, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by his ministry's website, Shana.

"The paraxylene tower will take longer to get back (online)," Zanganeh said, adding that the rest of the plant would be restarted in two to three weeks, Shana said.

The fire broke out at the complex in the southwestern city of Bandar Mahshahr on Wednesday but caused no fatalities, state media reported.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
