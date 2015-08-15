FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran expects petrochemical exports surge after sanctions lifted: IRNA
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 15, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Iran expects petrochemical exports surge after sanctions lifted: IRNA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An Iranian national flag flutters during the opening ceremony of the 16th International Oil, Gas & Petrochemical Exhibition (IOGPE) in Tehran April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran expects to increase petrochemical exports by up to a quarter by the end of 2016 after sanctions are lifted, a senior official was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Sanctions against Iran, due to be lifted in coming months after a July deal between Tehran and six world powers to curb its nuclear program, do not specifically target the petrochemical sector, but exports have slumped since banking and shipping restrictions were introduced in early 2012.

“We expect our exports of petrochemical products to increase by 20 to 25 percent in a short time, between a year and a year and a half,” Mehdi Sharifi Niknafs, managing director of the Iran Petrochemical Commercial Company, was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

“When banking, insurance and shipping restrictions are lifted, it will become easier to export and the costs will decrease,” he added.

Iran, one of the world’s top oil and gas producers, exported around $14 billion of petrochemical products in 2014, the Fars news agency reported in April, down from more than $18 billion in 2011.

Iran reached a deal on July 14 to limit its nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions, which will be lifted when United Nations inspectors confirm Iran is complying with the nuclear restrictions.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.