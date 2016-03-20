Khamenei: Iran still faces bank difficulties after sanctions go

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran still faces difficulties in working with foreign banks and the international financial system due to U.S. policies, even after nuclear-related sanctions were lifted, the country’s top leader said on Sunday.

“In Western countries and places which are under U.S. influence, our banking transactions and the repatriation of our funds from their banks face problems ... because (banks) fear the Americans,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised address marking the Iranian new year.

“The Americans have not acted on their promises and (only) removed the sanctions on paper,” he added.