FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Khamenei says all U.S. presidential candidates hostile to Iran
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 20, 2016 / 1:49 PM / a year ago

Khamenei says all U.S. presidential candidates hostile to Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. policy is preventing big companies from doing business with Iran, while U.S. presidential candidates are trying to outdo each other in their hostility to the Islamic Republic, the country’s top leader said on Sunday.

“The U.S. Treasury .... acts in such a way that big corporations, big institutions and big banks do not dare to come and deal with Iran,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised address marking the Iranian new year.

“The candidates for the American presidency have competed to vilify Iran in their speeches, and this is a sign of hostility,” he added.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.