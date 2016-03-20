Khamenei says all U.S. presidential candidates hostile to Iran

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. policy is preventing big companies from doing business with Iran, while U.S. presidential candidates are trying to outdo each other in their hostility to the Islamic Republic, the country’s top leader said on Sunday.

“The U.S. Treasury .... acts in such a way that big corporations, big institutions and big banks do not dare to come and deal with Iran,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised address marking the Iranian new year.

“The candidates for the American presidency have competed to vilify Iran in their speeches, and this is a sign of hostility,” he added.