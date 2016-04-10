FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senior Iranian official summoned to court for allegedly spreading lies
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 10, 2016 / 5:30 PM / in 2 years

Senior Iranian official summoned to court for allegedly spreading lies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A senior Iranian official for women’s and family affairs has been summoned to court after saying a village near notorious drug smuggling routes where all the men had been executed could turn to contraband to survive.

Shahindokht Molaverdi, vice president for women and family affairs, has been called to answer charges of spreading lies based on a complaint by officials in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, a judiciary spokesman said on Sunday.

The case stems from comments she made in February alleging that all the men in a single village in the province had been executed and their remaining family members needed support because they were all “potential smugglers”.

Sistan-Baluchistan province borders both Pakistan and Afghanistan and has long been a shipment route for drugs smuggled from those countries into Iran.

Iranian authorities frequently execute smugglers on drug charges but it was not clear if the men Molaverdi mentioned were put to death for taking part in the illegal trade. 

The spokesman did not specify when Molaverdi must appear in court or what sentence she could face if found guilty. 

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Tom Heneghan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.