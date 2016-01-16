Iranian state TV names US-Iranian dual citizens freed by Tehran

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has released four U.S.-Iranian dual citizens for prison, state television said on Saturday, naming them as Jason Rezaian, Amir Hekmati, Saeed Abedini and Nosratollah Khosravi.

State news agency IRNA said the United States would also release seven Iranian nationals from jail as part of a prisoner swap. The exchange came as a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was set to be implemented, leading to the lifting of international sanctions on Tehran.