U.S. to free seven Iranians in swap: Iran's IRNA agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States will release seven Iranian nationals currently serving jail terms in a prisoner swap with Iran, the English language service of the Islamic Republic’s official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

“Prosecutor Abbas Jaafari told IRNA that four dual nationality Iranian-American prisoners, passing prison terms in Iran, will be exchanged with seven Iranian nationals languishing at the U.S. jails,” it reported.

It said the swap included a clause under which the United States would no longer pursue the extradition of 14 Iranians for alleged involvement in purchasing arms in the United States for supply to Iran.