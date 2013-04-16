Russian builder says no damage to Iran nuclear plant from quake

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant was not damaged by the major earthquake that struck on Tuesday, an official at the Russian company that built the plant said.

The official at Atomstroyexport, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he had spoken to a colleague at the plant after the quake and that no damage was reported.

Bushehr, Iran’s sole nuclear power plant, is near the Gulf coast in western Iran, while the quake struck in eastern Iran near the border with Pakistan.