Russian firm says nuclear plant unaffected by Iran quake: RIA
#World News
April 9, 2013 / 1:12 PM / in 4 years

Russian firm says nuclear plant unaffected by Iran quake: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake in Iran was felt at the Bushehr nuclear power plant but did not affect its operations, an official with the Russian company that built the plant was quoted as saying by state news agency RIA on Tuesday.

“The earthquake in no way affected the normal situation at the reactor, personnel continue to work in the normal regime and radiation levels are fully within the norm,” RIA quoted an official at Atomstroyexport as saying.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

