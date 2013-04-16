Iranian official says no deaths so far in quake: ISNA agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - There have been no deaths reported so far from the major earthquake that struck Iran on Tuesday, an Iranian crisis centre official told the ISNA news agency.

The semi-official news agency quoted Morteza Akbarpour as saying the earthquake had “so far, it has not caused any fatalities”.

“The epicenter of the quake was located in the desert and population centers do not surround it. There were no fatalities in the towns around the epicenter,” he said.

Five people were killed in southwestern Pakistan from the quake that struck near the Pakistani border.