Quake hits south Iran, killing one injuring 30: state TV

ANKARA (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake jolted southern Iran on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring 30 others, Iranian state television reported.

The quake, measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale, damaged many buildings and electricity lines in the southern province of Hormozgan, where frightened people ran onto the streets.

The tremor hit in the early morning in the town of Bastak, 750 miles south of Tehran. Local officials said rescue workers were on the scene and electricity had been restored.

Iran is criss-crossed by faultlines and often experiences earthquakes.