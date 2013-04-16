FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iranian MP says number of deaths "not high" in Iran quake
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
April 16, 2013 / 12:54 PM / 4 years ago

Iranian MP says number of deaths "not high" in Iran quake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The number of deaths in a powerful earthquake that hit Iran on Tuesday was “not high”, an Iranian lawmaker from the region told the Mehr news agency.

“From what we have heard from people in the stricken areas, we have learned that the number of deaths is not high,” Hamid Reza Pashang said.

“I have talked to the people of Zabul, Saravan, Khash and other areas hit by the earthquake and they have said, the earthquake was not of a kind to cause many deaths,” he said.

It was not immediately clear how he had reached them, given reports of a breakdown in power and communication systems in the affected region that made information hard to verify.

Iranian state television earlier said at least 40 people were killed, but acknowledged there was no official confirmation.

The Iranian Students News Agency quoted an official at the Emergency Medical Center at the Sistan and Baluchistan Medical University saying three people had been wounded.

Five people were killed in southwestern Pakistan from the quake that struck near the Pakistan border, Pakistani officials said.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.