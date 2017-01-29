FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2017 / 4:03 AM / 7 months ago

Fire contained at Iran refinery fuel tank: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian firefighters contained a blaze that broke out overnight at a fuel tank after it was hit by lightning at a refinery south of the capital Tehran, state television reported on Sunday.

No one was hurt as teams from 15 fire stations fought for four hours to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the refinery, the report said.

It was unclear whether production was affected at the refinery, which has a capacity of about 220,000 barrels per day.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates

