FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY regulator expands probe into reinsurers' Iran ties
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 24, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

NY regulator expands probe into reinsurers' Iran ties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York’s top financial regulator has expanded a probe into whether reinsurance companies have written policies on international trade with Iran, which could potentially violate new U.S. sanctions.

In a letter posted to its website on Wednesday, the state’s Department of Financial Services asked reinsurers to explain their dealings with entities and people that have ties to Iran.

The department also asked reinsurers to explain procedures in place to ensure compliance with the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act of 2012, which took effect on July 1.

Twenty reinsurers are getting the letter, including Hannover Re, Lloyd’s of London and Swiss Re, a person familiar with the matter said.

Those reinsurers were among those contacted last month by the regulator, whose superintendent is Benjamin Lawsky, over their dealings involving Iran.

Lawsky opened his probe after news reports that Switzerland-based Glencore Xstrata Plc and Trafigura AG had supplied thousands of tons of alumina to an Iranian firm that provided aluminum for Iran’s nuclear program.

The new law bans financial services companies that do business in the United States, such as insurers and reinsurers, from providing services to companies that trade with Iran.

Such a ban can make it harder for shippers to transact with Iran, because they need insurance to protect against the risk of losses on big shipments.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.