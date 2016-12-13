FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Iran, Russia sign initial agreement for oil field studies
December 13, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 8 months ago

Iran, Russia sign initial agreement for oil field studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A board with the logo of Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at a fuel station in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2016.Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom Neft and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday for feasibility studies on development of two oil fields, Iran's oil ministry news agency SHANA said.

Gazprom will study both Changouleh and Cheshmeh-Khosh oil fields in Western Iran.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Iranian counterpart, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, were present at the signing ceremony in Tehran.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Tom Hogue

