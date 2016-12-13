Iran, Russia sign initial agreement for oil field studies

A board with the logo of Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at a fuel station in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2016.

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom Neft and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday for feasibility studies on development of two oil fields, Iran's oil ministry news agency SHANA said.

Gazprom will study both Changouleh and Cheshmeh-Khosh oil fields in Western Iran.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Iranian counterpart, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, were present at the signing ceremony in Tehran.