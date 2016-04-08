FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says U.S. grabbed its Europe oil market share while it was under sanctions
April 8, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

Iran says U.S. grabbed its Europe oil market share while it was under sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security personnel looks on at oil docks at the port of Kalantari in the city of Chabahar, 300km (186 miles) east of the Strait of Hormuz January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States grabbed Iran’s share of Europe’s oil market while Tehran was under sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview broadcast on Friday, making clear the Islamic Republic was keen to regain its market niche.

“Now that Iran has returned (to the oil market), we hope that other producers will draw their conclusions, and Russia in my opinion has shown that it understands the specific conditions in which Iran finds itself after the lifting of the sanctions,” Zarif told Russia’s Rossiya-24 TV channel.

“I hope that all countries - OPEC and non-OPEC alike - will also recognize this fact and will count with it,” he said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

