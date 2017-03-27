FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Iran's Rouhani signals expansion in energy cooperation with Russia
#World News
March 27, 2017 / 9:54 AM / 5 months ago

Iran's Rouhani signals expansion in energy cooperation with Russia

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inspects the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia March 27, 2017.Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Tehran welcomed Russian investment in its gas and oil fields, signaling major developments in energy cooperation between the two countries.

"There is a huge potential for Russian investment in Iran's energy sector," Rouhani told reporters at Mehrabad airport in Tehran before departing for Moscow.

"Some oil and gas fields have been suggested to Russian companies... We will see a big development in energy cooperations," he said in a news conference broadcast live on state television.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet

