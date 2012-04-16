Danish foreign minister: no room for weakening Iran sanctions

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - There is no scope for easing sanctions against Iran until Tehran takes steps to comply with demands on its nuclear program, the foreign minister of Denmark, holder of the European Union’s rotating presidency, said on Monday.

“I think it would be very dangerous to create a situation where we say to Iranians we might lift part of the sanctions,” Foreign Minister Villy Sovndal told reporters, when asked if sanctions might be eased while negotiations continue with Iran.

“They are world champions in making very long negotiations lead nowhere,” Sovndal said.

His comments came after weekend talks between negotiators from Tehran and six world powers over Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran called for a lifting of sanctions and recognition that its uranium enrichment is for purely peaceful ends; the United States demanded urgent action to prove the Islamic Republic is not seeking the potential nuclear arsenal which Washington and ally Israel threaten to eliminate by force.