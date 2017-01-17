Rouhani says 10 countries offered to mediate between Saudi and Iran

DUBAI (Reuters) - At least 10 countries have offered to mediate in the escalating feud between Saudi Arabia and Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, noting that Tehran would restore ties with Riyadh if Saudi Arabia changes it regional policies.

Answering a question about Iraq and Kuwait’s reported offer to help defuse the tension between regional rivals, Rouhani said in a news conference broadcast live on state television: “There are many countries. You mentioned Iraq and Kuwait. There are eight to 10 other countries in my mind now whose officials have talked to us about this.”

He said Iran is not seeking to eliminate Saudi Arabia from regional politics and will offer its help to Riyadh if “it takes the right decision” and ends its military intervention in Yemen and stops what he called its meddling in Bahraini affairs.