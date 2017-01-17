FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rouhani says 10 countries offered to mediate between Saudi and Iran
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 17, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 9 months ago

Rouhani says 10 countries offered to mediate between Saudi and Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference in Tehran, Iran January 17, 2017. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - At least 10 countries have offered to mediate in the escalating feud between Saudi Arabia and Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, noting that Tehran would restore ties with Riyadh if Saudi Arabia changes it regional policies.

Answering a question about Iraq and Kuwait’s reported offer to help defuse the tension between regional rivals, Rouhani said in a news conference broadcast live on state television: “There are many countries. You mentioned Iraq and Kuwait. There are eight to 10 other countries in my mind now whose officials have talked to us about this.”

He said Iran is not seeking to eliminate Saudi Arabia from regional politics and will offer its help to Riyadh if “it takes the right decision” and ends its military intervention in Yemen and stops what he called its meddling in Bahraini affairs.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.