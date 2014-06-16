FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to review some Iraq options on Monday
June 16, 2014 / 7:09 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to review some Iraq options on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will review his national security team’s suggestions for how to deal with the crisis in Iraq, including possible actions, when he returns to Washington later on Monday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

“The president will be updated on their ongoing efforts,” Earnest told reporters returning from California with Obama.

“The goal of the president is to get an update on the thinking of individual members of his team as they’ve been working over the weekend to prepare some options,” Earnest said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mark Felsenthal and Annika McGinnis; Editing by Eric Beech

