Two killed in shooting at Shi'ite ceremony in Iran: Fars agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Two young men were killed and two people wounded in a drive-by shooting attack at an event marking the Shi‘ite religious festival of Ashura in Iran late on Friday night, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Assailants in a car approached a crowd of Shi‘ites in the city of Dezful, in the south-western province of Khuzestan, and opened fire at around 2230 (1900 GMT), Fars said, citing an eyewitness.

Hossein Karimi Yeganeh, 28, and Bahman Rezaie, 25, were killed in the attack, and two wounded people were taken to hospital, Fars said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The shooting took place at an event commemorating Ashura, a 10-day festival of mourning that commemorates the killing of Hussein, a Shi‘ite leader, by his Sunni rival shortly after the Islamic schism.

A similar attack took place at a Shi‘ite site in Saudi Arabia on Friday night, where a gunman killed five worshippers before being killed by the police.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack.